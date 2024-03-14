VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.64

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2399226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGY

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $558.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 491.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.