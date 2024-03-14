Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $17.71

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $18.17. Utz Brands shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 158,681 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302 in the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

