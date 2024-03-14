US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
OTCMKTS UCLE opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About US Nuclear
