Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $16.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 0.2 %

UPWK opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Upwork has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,565 shares of company stock worth $1,048,650 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.