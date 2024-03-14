Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UTI opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $513.24 million, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.37.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

