Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

UHT stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $526.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

