Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $175.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

