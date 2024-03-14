Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

