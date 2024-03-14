UniBot Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.56 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. UniBot has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $10.59 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.56 or 0.00046027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded 53% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 35.67581295 USD and is down -9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $10,146,818.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

