Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.41. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 8,442,284 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Under Armour Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 65.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 1,555,856 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 289.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,229,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 913,876 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 163.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 527.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 265,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

