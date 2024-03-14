Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.30. Under Armour shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 3,567,401 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UA

Under Armour Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.