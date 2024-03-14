Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

