UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 7,920 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

