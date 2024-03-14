UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. 11,295,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,386,585 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

