UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. 11,295,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 9,386,585 shares.The stock last traded at $23.03 and had previously closed at $24.43.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.
View Our Latest Analysis on UiPath
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.