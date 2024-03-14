UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 93,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,241,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after buying an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

