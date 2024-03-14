U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
USGOW opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. U.S. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About U.S. GoldMining
