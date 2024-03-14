u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $97.16 on Thursday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $135.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

