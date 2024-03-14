Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $457.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $421.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.18 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,108 shares of company stock worth $20,005,869. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

