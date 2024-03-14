TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Up 4.4%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.11. 15,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 40,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXO. Raymond James dropped their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.14.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

