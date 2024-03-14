Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,966. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.