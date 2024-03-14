TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 14th total of 252,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TScan Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at TScan Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

TCRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.