Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.80

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.80 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 200.20 ($2.57), with a volume of 2651419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.20 ($2.54).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £830.28 million, a PE ratio of -9,995.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.75.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

