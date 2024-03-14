Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. 4,264,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,458,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

