Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 577 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,164. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.