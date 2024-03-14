Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 307 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 301,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 98,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.9% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.81. 376,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

