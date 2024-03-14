Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.73. 449,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

