Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5.76 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 11,423,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,417,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.