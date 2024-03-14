Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,475 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,216. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

