Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208,772 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

