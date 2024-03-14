Truist Financial Begins Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $668.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.96 and a 200-day moving average of $526.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

