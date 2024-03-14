Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TENT opened at GBX 63.25 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.25. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.96).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

