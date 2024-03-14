TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

