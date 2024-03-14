Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 51,533 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TPH opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

