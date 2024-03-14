Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 435,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 285,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 1,267.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 122,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

