Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 945.2% from the February 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,103. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.00. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

