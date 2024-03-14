Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Traton Stock Performance
Shares of Traton stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Traton has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $35.61.
About Traton
