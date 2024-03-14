Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 14th total of 476,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 14.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transphorm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Transphorm by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Transphorm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period.

Shares of TGAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 132,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,481. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Transphorm ( NASDAQ:TGAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 149.03% and a negative net margin of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

