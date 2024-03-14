Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$15.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

TSE:TCL.A traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 170,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

