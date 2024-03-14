Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$15.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TCL.A. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCL.A
Transcontinental Trading Up 4.1 %
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.