Transcontinental (TCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$779.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Brayley acquired 7,700 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,982.42.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

