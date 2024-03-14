Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at $2,548,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

TBMC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

