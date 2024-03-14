Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 29,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average volume of 3,687 call options.

NYSE IGT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,399. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.95. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

