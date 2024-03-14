Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Update

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 14th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $69,996,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,777 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $42,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $45,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 126,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

