Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 30,100 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $89,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,973,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,419.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $111,814.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52.

PaySign Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 million, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PaySign by 51.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 39.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 33.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.