Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.1 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Topcon stock remained flat at $11.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

