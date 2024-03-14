Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 1,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TNGCF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 957 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

