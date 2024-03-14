Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

