Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the February 14th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

Tokyo Tatemono stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

