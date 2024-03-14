Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, an increase of 329.5% from the February 14th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance
Tokyo Tatemono stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Tokyo Tatemono has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $12.51.
Tokyo Tatemono Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.