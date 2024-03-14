TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TOD’S stock remained flat at $37.65 during trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

