TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMTCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 38,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. TMT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.