TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.90. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 864,385 shares traded.

TMC the metals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.